UE study abroad center in United Kingdom reacts to Queen’s passing

By Robinson Miles
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As people in the United Kingdom mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth, among them are people with connections to the Tri-State.

Queen Elizabeth was an important global figure who found time to visit our part of the world, including visits to Kentucky.

In addition to her visits to the U.S., the Tri-State also went to the UK.

Harlaxton College is in a Victorian manor-house an hour north of London. The college is also a study abroad center for the University of Evansville. Staff members say it was an emotional moment when they heard the news.

”Everyone was in tears, and everyone was so shocked, and there was just this sense of both loss and confusion for everyone that works at the manor,” said Dr. Holly Carter, the Harlaxton College executive director and dean. “She’s the only queen they’ve ever known.”

Staff members say they’re looking for ways to honor the Queen. They say they plan to leave cards at Buckingham Palace from the University of Evansville.

Those at Harlaxton say whether or not she was a big part of your life, they say you could feel the Queen’s love for her nation.

