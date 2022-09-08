Toyota Boshoku employees return to work after chemical incident

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, Boshoku Toyota was evacuated due to the presence of chemical fumes on their main floor.

[PREVIOUS: Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital]

One day later, everybody was back to work.

First responders were dispatched to Boshoku Toyota around 8 p.m. Wednesday for what was initially called a paint spill.

Princeton Fire Chief Nick Medler says they immediately knew it could be a large scene.

“TBIN employees somewhere around 1100 people, so we were looking at four to five hundred people on shift last night, about half the folks on in the second part of the shift,” says Medler.

According to a statement from TBIN, several team members started complaining about issues including eye irritation, sore throats and breathing issues.

When Medler and his crews arrived, they found the culprit.

“So what it actually was, was a concrete sealer on a new floor, an addition, that the company is building onto their building,” says Medler.

With that many employees and hazardous chemicals potentially in the air, they utilized their resources, pulling units from all around the area.

“Our local ambulance service is only running four ambulances, and one of those ambulances, from what I understand, was already on a call at the time of that call,” says Medler, “so that puts us to three. So they called in all their resources.”

The fumes sent 25 employees to the hospital to be checked out, but all of them were fine, according to Medler.

Work at the company resumed business-as-usual Thursday morning.

Chief Medler says they had ventilation crews on standby, but the building naturally ventilated itself once it was opened up.

He was thankful they didn’t need each resource, including the Evansville Fire Department, but he was glad to see everybody come together at the first sign of trouble.

Read that statement from TBIN here:

“As part of building expansion work yesterday our contractor used a solvent-based sealer on the surface of the concrete to seal and cure the concrete. The construction area was not being used for manufacturing, however, the temporary barrier between the construction area and the manufacturing floor allowed air transfer between the two separate sections.

At approximately 7 pm central time several team members started complaining about various issues including, eye irritation, sore throats, and breathing issues. Local emergency services were contacted to treat those team members and to test the air inside the facility. The fire department’s instrument readings did not detect any hazards, but at their recommendation the remaining team members were evacuated from the facility at approximately 8:30 PM.

The area was ventilated, and the fire department indicated the building was safe for reentry and team members returned to the building. Due to ongoing concerns from team members and out of an abundance of caution the decision was made to shut down for the remainder of the shift. Several team members were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we will continue to investigate and monitor the situation while also following any direction from local authorities. Based on the information from the fire department and additional air quality tests we conducted overnight there is no ongoing danger in the facility.”

