Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 9/8
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - We have new information this morning on a situation at Toyota Boshoku in Princeton. Officials say more than two dozen people were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The city of Memphis is reeling from a violent hours-long crime spree. Police say they have a suspect in custody.

A traffic alert for drivers in Henderson County. Drivers should expect single-lane closures on part of US 41. Crews will be out surveying work for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

The Victory International Film Festival returns to Evansville this weekend. We have a live interview with an organizer this morning about what’s in store for this year.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

