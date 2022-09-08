Perry Central to take on Sunrise School Spirit.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit continues this Friday with Perry Central.

They will step up to the food challenge once again.

The last time we visited the Commodores, they collected 9,578 pounds. That happened back in 2017.

They’ve been working hard these first few weeks at school to collect the food.

They’ve also got a fun rally planned, where we hear they are going to throw Tanner Holbrook into a few games.

As of right now, Hopkins County Central is in the lead with 14,970 pounds of food while Princeton sits in second with 13, 012 pounds of food.

We’ll see where the Commodores land Friday morning.

Make sure to catch that starting at 6 a.m. on 14 News.

