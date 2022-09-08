Patchy Fog Early, Sunny

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Abundant sunshine and light winds with seasonable high temperatures in the lower 80s. Tonight, clear and cool as lows drop into the upper 50s to 60-degrees.

Friday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps climb into the mid-80s. Friday night, becoming mostly cloudy with low temps in the upper 60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The severe thunderstorm threat is low, however slow-moving storms may produce minor flooding.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.