Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Patchy Fog Early, Sunny

Weekend Showers
9/7 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
9/7 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Abundant sunshine and light winds with seasonable high temperatures in the lower 80s. Tonight, clear and cool as lows drop into the upper 50s to 60-degrees.

Friday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps climb into the mid-80s. Friday night, becoming mostly cloudy with low temps in the upper 60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The severe thunderstorm threat is low, however slow-moving storms may produce minor flooding.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Malachi Copeland
School of 6-year-old Evansville boy releases statement after his death
Brittany Deener.
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree
Crews responding to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton
Crews respond to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton
Richard Wilson Jr., 21, is being held at the Pinal County Jail on a $2.5 million bond.
Man murders 4 family members with knife, including 5-year-old, sheriff says

Latest News

9/7 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
9/7 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
9/6 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Mostly sunny end to the workweek, more rain this weekend
14 First Alert 9/7 - Midday
14 First Alert 9/7 - Midday
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 9/7
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 9/7