New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People will soon be able to purchase coffee and ice cream at one local business in Henderson.

Wille and Sarah Hopper recently bought the building which formally housed the Old National Bank.

The shop will serve coffee along with 16 different hard scoop ice cream flavors.

The Hoppers say this has been a dream of theirs for the past five years.

They say customers will appreciate the wide variety of selections they offer.

“I think what is going be beneficial to Henderson is the fact that we have different types of coffee,” Wille said. “We’re not limited to just one (kind), and plus the wide variety of creamers and syrups to sweeten those things with.”

Coffee and Cream will be opening its doors on Monday.

