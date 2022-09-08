Mostly sunny Friday, scattered rain likely this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful day across the Tri-State, and we have more sunshine on the way tomorrow, but rain is likely this weekend.

After starting the day in the low 60s, we climbed into the low 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine! We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s under clear and calm conditions.

Friday will start out with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will move in from the south Friday afternoon and evening. A stray shower is possible Friday evening and into the overnight hours, mainly in western Kentucky, but most of us will stay dry.

Scattered showers are possible on and off throughout the day Saturday as we will be caught on the outer edges of a low pressure system moving through the Deep South. That system will be packing a lot of moisture, so heavy rain and localized flooding may be possible again this weekend, but I do not expect it to be a widespread issue.

Another low pressure system and its associated cold front will come down from the northwest on Sunday. As that collides with the moisture already in place over our region from that system in the Deep South, even more showers and storms are likely on Sunday. Once again, heavy rain that could cause flooding will be the primary concern.

That cold front will sweep through the Tri-State Sunday afternoon and evening, ushering in cooler, drier air as we head into Monday. Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny with morning lows in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, a stray shower wrapping around on the backside of this system cannot be completely ruled out on either day.

High pressure takes over by midweek, bringing dry and sunny weather along with a slight warm-up. That will push our temperatures back into the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

