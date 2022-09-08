Birthday Club
Law enforcement increased at Muhlenberg High School

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Muhlenberg school officials were made aware of a possible threat.

They say that happened around 3 p.m.

SRO Shannon Albro and Sheriff Will Ward say they were immediately notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There is no current threat, and the district says it does not anticipate one.

An increase in law enforcement will be at the school simply to help everyone feel safe

