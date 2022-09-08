Birthday Club
ISP: Juvenile arrested after threatening Mt. Vernon High School student

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An Arizona juvenile is in custody after making threats towards a student at Mount Vernon Senior High School.

Indiana State Police says an investigation began after a threatening text was made towards the student.

According to a press release, the message was sent through an app that hides the true sender’s identity.

ISP says the message alleged a shooting was going to happen the following day at the high school.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the sender as a 15-year-old boy from Mesa, Arizona.

Officials say they found the teen had previously attended the school and knew the student the message was sent to.

The 15-year-old was arrested for interfering with an educational institution, threatening and intimidation.

