Farrier raises concern for alleged horse mistreatment in Webster Co.

The miniature horse in question for the alleged animal neglect
The miniature horse in question for the alleged animal neglect
By Steve Mehling
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A Farrier in Webster County is bringing awareness to an alleged animal neglect situation.

Angela Carter gave our 14 News team pictures and videos regarding the situation, and says she’s even reached out to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s sad because right now, that mare [deceased], they [sheriff’s office] don’t want to do anything to them for cruelty or animal abuse,” Carter said.

According to Carter, one of the horses is a miniature, and is currently in bad shape.

“I’m trying to get the little miniature out of there before it’s too late for her,” Carter said.

A mare was also found dead.

Back in June, Carter assessed that same horse and says it was at a level three, meaning it was nearly skin and bones.

Carter says she’s worried for the care of the animals.

Our 14 News team reached out to the sheriff’s office, but they have not returned our calls.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

