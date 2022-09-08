Evansville school giving away free gun locks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Joshua Academy in Evansville is offering gun-owning parents free gun locks.

This comes after one of their students, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland, died Sunday. Officials say he found a gun in his home and died of a gunshot wound.

A gun lock is a simple device that slides into a gun and prevents someone from loading the firearm.

Over at Uncle Rudy’s Indoor Firing Range, all guns are sold with a gun lock.

“Anytime you’re not using a firearm, it is always a good idea to have it locked up somehow,” Manager Patrick DeSpain said.

DeSpain says using a safe is the best way to store a gun. A gun lock adds an extra layer of protection.

“Gun locks, pretty much all they’re meant to do is when you’re not using the firearm, it locks the firearm so it can’t be used,” DeSpain said.

“It’s something very simple, obviously it locks, just keep the key in a hidden place,” Evansville Police Sgt. Anna Gray said.

Even with a safe, guns can still get into the wrong hands inside the home.

Gray says Copeland’s family had a gun safe in the home. It’s unclear right now whether that gun was in the safe when Malachi found it.

“If there are young children in the house, something to keep in mind is keeping firearms out of reach in a safe, keeping it locked at all times,” Gray said.

Gray says simple safety measures can go a long way for in-home gun safety.

She advises gun owners to have a safe, and change their password on a regular basis.

Taking these extra steps provides an extra layer of protection if you choose to have a gun inside your home.

There are also several places to find free gun locks around the Tri-State. You can find a list of those HERE.

