Dispatch: Several crews responding to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms several emergency crews are responding to a paint spill in Gibson County.

They say that situation is at Toyota Boshuko Indiana in Princeton.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 8 p.m. and many injuries are being reported.

Dispatch also says several ambulances are taking patients to different places to get help. The nature of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Our 14 News crew is on scene working to learn more.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

