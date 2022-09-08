Defense has propelled Southridge to 3-0 start

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Week of the Indiana high school football season is in the books, and there are just four undefeated teams, left in the Tri-State. One of those, is Southridge

The Raiders are 3-0, after wins over Washington, Boonville, and then North Posey last week. Defense has really shined for “The ‘Ridge” thus far, as they held two teams scoreless, and they have only given up 7 points all season! The shutouts were against Boonville and North Posey, two squads who are both 2-1, so that’s even more impressive! Head coach Scott Buening says he’s definitely proud of the guys, on that side of the ball.

“One of the big things that’s an emphasis this year, last year it seemed like every time there was a fumble, we didn’t have a guy around the ball to get it, and that’s not bad luck,” said Buening. “There are times where it is, but we just weren’t pursuing the ball like we typically do, but I think this year that’s been a strong suit for us. when balls been on the ground, we’ve been able to get them. lot of guys really playing hard thru the whistle to get there.”

”We’re not the biggest so we try to use our speed quickness aggressiveness to our advantage, and if we can try to carry out our jobs as individuals, on every play, that’ll help us to succeed in the long run,” said Southridge senior lineman, Luke Meyer. “Me being an o-line guy, I know we need to improve on our technique as blockers, and just performing our blocks and carrying them out” Southridge heads over to Pike Central, on Friday night, for a 6:30 start.

