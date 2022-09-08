Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Defense has propelled Southridge to 3-0 start

Newscast recording
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Week of the Indiana high school football season is in the books, and there are just four undefeated teams, left in the Tri-State. One of those, is Southridge

The Raiders are 3-0, after wins over Washington, Boonville, and then North Posey last week. Defense has really shined for “The ‘Ridge” thus far, as they held two teams scoreless, and they have only given up 7 points all season! The shutouts were against Boonville and North Posey, two squads who are both 2-1, so that’s even more impressive! Head coach Scott Buening says he’s definitely proud of the guys, on that side of the ball.

“One of the big things that’s an emphasis this year, last year it seemed like every time there was a fumble, we didn’t have a guy around the ball to get it, and that’s not bad luck,” said Buening. “There are times where it is, but we just weren’t pursuing the ball like we typically do, but I think this year that’s been a strong suit for us. when balls been on the ground, we’ve been able to get them. lot of guys really playing hard thru the whistle to get there.”

”We’re not the biggest so we try to use our speed quickness aggressiveness to our advantage, and if we can try to carry out our jobs as individuals, on every play, that’ll help us to succeed in the long run,” said Southridge senior lineman, Luke Meyer. “Me being an o-line guy, I know we need to improve on our technique as blockers, and just performing our blocks and carrying them out” Southridge heads over to Pike Central, on Friday night, for a 6:30 start.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Malachi Copeland
School of 6-year-old Evansville boy releases statement after his death
Brittany Deener.
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree
Richard Wilson Jr., 21, is being held at the Pinal County Jail on a $2.5 million bond.
Man murders 4 family members with knife, including 5-year-old, sheriff says
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says

Latest News

Defense has propelled Southridge to 3-0 start
Defense has propelled Southridge to 3-0 start
Mater Dei and Memorial football meet again in the Catholic Bowl
Mater Dei and Memorial football meet again in the Catholic Bowl
Mater Dei and Memorial football meet again in the Catholic Bowl
Mater Dei and Memorial football meet again in the Catholic Bowl
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from...
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 3