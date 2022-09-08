DCPS holds district-wide job fair.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools held their annual job fair at Burns Middle School.

The school district usually hosts this event in the spring, but they decided to host one in the fall to help fill open positions.

Community members were able to talk one-on-one to school staff about the open positions.

One applicant says it’s one of the easiest hiring processes she’s experienced.

Daviess County Public Schools plans to host another hiring event early next year.

