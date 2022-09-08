Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Charges dismissed against man accused of firing at EPD officer

Charges dismissed against man accused of firing at EPD officer
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of attempting to kill an Evansville police officer.

A charge of attempted murder was dismissed against Randall Hood on Thursday.

Hood is the second suspect in the case to have his charges dismissed.

In May, the Evansville Police Department arrested a 17 year old after they said he shot at a police officer near the Corner Pocket Bar on North Fulton Avenue.

The teenager was in police custody for over three weeks before his charges were dropped and Hood was taken into custody.

Attorney Barry Blackard represented both men.

Blackard says Hood maintained his innocence throughout the legal process, and he is pleased the state decided not to move forward with prosecution.

14 News has reached out to Evansville police for comment on this situation. We have yet to receive a response.

Randall Hood
Randall Hood(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Crews responding to spill at Toyota Boshuko in Princeton
Construction incident at Toyota Boshoku sends 25 to hospital
The company that formerly owned Evansville's casino is facing legal action.
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
Malachi Copeland
School of 6-year-old Evansville boy releases statement after his death
Brittany Deener.
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree

Latest News

The miniature horse in question for the alleged animal neglect
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue
New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson
New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson
Toyota Boshoku employees return to work after chemical incident
Toyota Boshoku employees return to work after chemical incident
As people in the United Kingdom mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth, among them are people with...
UE study abroad center in United Kingdom reacts to Queen’s passing