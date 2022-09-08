Charges dismissed against man accused of firing at EPD officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of attempting to kill an Evansville police officer.

A charge of attempted murder was dismissed against Randall Hood on Thursday.

Hood is the second suspect in the case to have his charges dismissed.

In May, the Evansville Police Department arrested a 17 year old after they said he shot at a police officer near the Corner Pocket Bar on North Fulton Avenue.

The teenager was in police custody for over three weeks before his charges were dropped and Hood was taken into custody.

Attorney Barry Blackard represented both men.

Blackard says Hood maintained his innocence throughout the legal process, and he is pleased the state decided not to move forward with prosecution.

14 News has reached out to Evansville police for comment on this situation. We have yet to receive a response.

Randall Hood (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.