Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

CDC anticipates harsh flu season, urges parents to prepare children

Newscast recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Experts predict that the upcoming flu season will be severe.

Tri-State physicians along with officials from the Center for Disease Control are encouraging parents to vaccinate their children.

Evansville Primary Care Physician, Dr. David Schultz, says we have not had a significant outbreak in flu in over three years.

Dr. Schultz also says younger people have lost most of their immunity not being exposed to the virus.

CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics officials are recommending children who haven’t had the flu shot before, or have only ever had one flu shot, get two doses a month a part. That recommendation is for children ranging from six months to eight years old.

“That is perfectly safe,” said Dr. Schultz. “And that should pose no additional side effect or harm, to a child that gets that second booster.”

Echo Community Health Care Family Physician, Dr. Thomas Stratton, says the first dose of the flu vaccine primes the child’s immune system, while the second boosts it.

“Remember these are immune systems at six months, and if they’ve not had any flu vaccine at any time even older children may need that extra kind of training for the immune system,” said Dr. Stratton.

Dr. Stratton say overall wellness is important, but nothing will be quite like the vaccine.

Officials with AAP recommend that all children get vaccinated for influenza this fall, preferably by Oct. 31.

Dr. Schultz says people should never assume a sickness is a simple cold or allergy during the winter months. Instead, if you see a child with flu like symptoms get them checked out by a doctor as soon as possible.

He says flu vaccines are readily available, and can be scheduled at most doctor’s offices, retail drug stores or hospitals.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Malachi Copeland
School of 6-year-old Evansville boy releases statement after his death
Brittany Deener.
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Ky. man makes plans to turn vacant Corydon school into live music venue
Ky. man plans to turn vacant Corydon school into live music venue
2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map released
2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map released
I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project improvements continue
I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project improvements to continue Friday
EPD: Stolen gun reports rise over summer months
EPD: Stolen gun reports rise over summer months