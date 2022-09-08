CDC anticipates harsh flu season, urges parents to prepare children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Experts predict that the upcoming flu season will be severe.

Tri-State physicians along with officials from the Center for Disease Control are encouraging parents to vaccinate their children.

Evansville Primary Care Physician, Dr. David Schultz, says we have not had a significant outbreak in flu in over three years.

Dr. Schultz also says younger people have lost most of their immunity not being exposed to the virus.

CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics officials are recommending children who haven’t had the flu shot before, or have only ever had one flu shot, get two doses a month a part. That recommendation is for children ranging from six months to eight years old.

“That is perfectly safe,” said Dr. Schultz. “And that should pose no additional side effect or harm, to a child that gets that second booster.”

Echo Community Health Care Family Physician, Dr. Thomas Stratton, says the first dose of the flu vaccine primes the child’s immune system, while the second boosts it.

“Remember these are immune systems at six months, and if they’ve not had any flu vaccine at any time even older children may need that extra kind of training for the immune system,” said Dr. Stratton.

Dr. Stratton say overall wellness is important, but nothing will be quite like the vaccine.

Officials with AAP recommend that all children get vaccinated for influenza this fall, preferably by Oct. 31.

Dr. Schultz says people should never assume a sickness is a simple cold or allergy during the winter months. Instead, if you see a child with flu like symptoms get them checked out by a doctor as soon as possible.

He says flu vaccines are readily available, and can be scheduled at most doctor’s offices, retail drug stores or hospitals.

