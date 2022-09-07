Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Visitation for the couple killed in an Illinois house explosion starts today. The funeral for Kevin and Sue Murphy will be tomorrow in Wabash County.

Funeral Arrangements are also set for the three killed in a Henderson County shooting. It happened Saturday night at a home on Highway 136 in Smith Mills.

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Memphis jogger made his first court appearance. Police say he served a previous sentence for kidnapping.

Some Tri-State homeless shelters are reevaluating security measures. This comes nearly two weeks after the mass shooting at the Harbor House in Henderson County.

