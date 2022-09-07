Vanderburgh Co. employees to get raises

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - All Vanderburgh County employees will be getting a raise next year.

County Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to pass a $45 million budget.

It includes a 5 percent pay raise for all county employees.

Last month, County Commissioner President Jeff Hatfield asked for a 100 percent increase in commissioner salaries.

Members say they cut around $6 million from various departments.

Finance Chair James Raben says he believes leaders passed a budget that will meet all departments’ needs.

”We still composed a budget that fully funds every need of any county department or office. We for sure will address any real critical need as well,” said Raben.

The new budget will start next year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.