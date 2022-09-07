Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Vanderburgh Co. employees to get raises

Civic Center in Evansville, IN
Civic Center in Evansville, IN(14 News)
By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - All Vanderburgh County employees will be getting a raise next year.

County Council members voted unanimously Wednesday to pass a $45 million budget.

It includes a 5 percent pay raise for all county employees.

Last month, County Commissioner President Jeff Hatfield asked for a 100 percent increase in commissioner salaries.

Members say they cut around $6 million from various departments.

Finance Chair James Raben says he believes leaders passed a budget that will meet all departments’ needs.

”We still composed a budget that fully funds every need of any county department or office. We for sure will address any real critical need as well,” said Raben.

The new budget will start next year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Malachi Copeland
School of 6-year-old Evansville boy releases statement after his death
Brittany Deener.
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods

Latest News

Phil Smith
EPD Assistant Chief Phil Smith exploring run for Mayor
Tri-State woman captures Starlink Satellites on camera (From Tiffany Crume)
Tri-State woman captures Starlink Satellites on camera
Tri-State woman captures Starlink Satellites on camera (From Tiffany Crume)
Tri-State woman captures Starlink Satellites on camera
Groundbreaking at Fort Branch Community and Teen Center
Fort Branch breaks ground on new community center at old gym