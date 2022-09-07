Tri-State woman captures Starlink Satellites on camera

HORSE BRANCH, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to see because it’s so dark, but Tiffany Crime captured video around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning of some lights in the sky.

She was in Horse Branch, Kentucky.

Meteorologist Arden Gregory said they were SpaceX Starlink Satellites which were visible in the area for about four minutes.

“A neat sight for sure, but nothing to be worried about,” Gregory said.

Some similar video was caught in Tucson, Arizona, Wednesday morning.

