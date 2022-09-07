Princeton asking for public input for future growth
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Princeton, Indiana, is asking for the public’s input and guidance in planning for future growth of the community.
They are asking residents to take a survey.
You can find that here.
City leaders say they are working on a comprehensive plan they will post here.
They say it’s expected to be adopted in February.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.