Princeton asking for public input for future growth

Courthouse in Princeton, IN
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Princeton, Indiana, is asking for the public’s input and guidance in planning for future growth of the community.

They are asking residents to take a survey.

You can find that here.

City leaders say they are working on a comprehensive plan they will post here.

They say it’s expected to be adopted in February.

