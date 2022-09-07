Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: 70-year-old crossing guard dies days after being hit by SUV

Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.
Police in Arizona say a school crossing guard has died after she was hit by a vehicle.(tillsonburg via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (Gray News) - A 70-year-old crossing guard in Arizona died this week after she was hit by an SUV while on duty.

The Yuma Police Department reports Maria Cecilia Chavez was working as a school crossing guard near the intersection of 24th Street and 8th Avenue on Sept. 1 when a Toyota RAV4 struck her.

Chavez was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 60-year-old woman was driving the Toyota and hit Chavez while making a left turn.

Police said alcohol or speed didn’t appear to be factors in the crash.

Yuma police said the 70-year-old crossing guard was wearing a reflective vest. No children were injured.

The incident remains under investigation, and police urged anyone with further information to contact the department at 928-783-4421.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Malachi Copeland
School of 6-year-old Evansville boy releases statement after his death
Brittany Deener.
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

EPD: Stolen gun reports rise over summer months
EPD: Stolen gun reports rise over summer months
Evansville Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry
Evansville Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
2nd stabbings suspect in custody, Canadian police say
Owensboro's RiverPark Center.
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ coming to Owensboro