Mostly sunny end to the workweek, more rain this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nice, sunny weather on tap to end the workweek, but we have more rain on the way this weekend.

Some clouds rolled in this afternoon, but we have stayed dry today. Those clouds will clear out as the sun sets, and we will have clear skies through the overnight hours. Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s. As has been the pattern all week, some areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight into early Thursday morning.

High pressure will dominate our weather pattern on Thursday, bringing us clear skies and comfortable humidity. Our temperatures will quickly climb out of the 60s and through the 70s during the first half of the day, reaching 80° by about lunchtime, then topping out in the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon.

By Friday, that high pressure system will start to slide to our east allowing slightly warmer and more humid air in from the southeast. High temperatures will reach in the mid to upper 80s. Friday will still be mostly sunny, but more clouds will start to move in from the south Friday afternoon and evening, and a few spotty showers and storms may be possible Friday night, mainly in western Kentucky.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered rain possible on and off throughout the day as we will be on the outer edges of a low pressure system situated over the Deep South. The rain chances continue into Sunday as a cold front comes down from the northwest and collides with that moisture.

Some of that rain may linger into Monday, and a wrap-around shower on the backside of that system cannot be completely ruled out even into Tuesday. That weather system will eventually clear off to the east, and high pressure will take over once more, bringing us sunny skies by the middle of next week.

The clouds and the rain will drop our high temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend, but we will drop a few more degrees once that cold front moves through Sunday. Although Monday and Tuesday will be drier and brighter, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. I think we will warm back into the low 80s by Wednesday.

