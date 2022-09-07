Mater Dei and Memorial football meet again in the Catholic Bowl

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the oldest rivalries in Southern Indiana is happening in week 4 at the Reitz Bowl.

Mater Dei (2-1) is hosting Memorial (1-2) in the long-standing Catholic Bowl.

The two programs have been playing each other since 1951. While Mater Dei leads the series (45-29-2), Memorial has stayed undefeated in the last five seasons.

Memorial head coach John Hurley said despite record, every year is a battle.

“It’s a big game and it was a big game for me as a kid growing up,” Hurley said. “I think my first year as head coach we lost 14 regular season games in a row [to Mater Dei], and we won that year. It’s a big game every year.”

Memorial won its first game of the season in the Tigers’ week three shutout victory over Central. The players say their tactic is to wipe their slate clean ahead of every matchup.

“1-0 each week, that’s a big motto here,” Memorial senior wide receiver Jack Brackett said. “You just got to play with pride.”

The Catholic Bowl starts at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Reitz Bowl.

