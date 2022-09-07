Madisonville man arrested, accused of child sex crimes

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing child sex charges.

Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they, along with Homeland Security, had been investigating 44-year-old Steven Buchanan.

Through the joint investigation, authorities say they found Buchanan was in possession of child exploitation material.

He was arrested on Tuesday and has been booked in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

Buchanan is facing 17 counts of promoting a minor in a sex performance and 17 counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

