Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Madisonville man arrested, accused of child sex crimes

Steven Buchanan
Steven Buchanan(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing child sex charges.

Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they, along with Homeland Security, had been investigating 44-year-old Steven Buchanan.

Through the joint investigation, authorities say they found Buchanan was in possession of child exploitation material.

He was arrested on Tuesday and has been booked in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

Buchanan is facing 17 counts of promoting a minor in a sex performance and 17 counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Malachi Copeland
School of 6-year-old Evansville boy releases statement after his death
Brittany Deener.
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Kentucky State Police released the names of the three dead from the Saturday night shooting.
Family and friends of 3 killed in Henderson Co. shooting react

Latest News

Free paper shredding event coming to Owensboro SportsCenter
Free paper shredding event coming to Owensboro SportsCenter
Authorities are still investigating the deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Smith...
KSP names apparent shooter in Smith Mills shooting; investigation ongoing
2021 Evansville murder trial pushed back to next year
2021 Evansville murder trial pushed back to next year
Kevin and Sue Murphy
Visitation for Allendale couple killed in explosion happening Wed.