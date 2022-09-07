Ky. man plans to turn vacant Corydon school into live music venue

CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky man has new plans for an old school building in Henderson County.

The Corydon School building that sits off Highway 60 has been vacant for 30 years.

It was purchased at an auction last month by Sam Cornett and plans are being made to renovate the building into a music venue.

Cornett has been in the business of booking music venues for about 25 years.

He says he had purchased a property in Shepardsville, Kentucky to turn into a music venue, but the sale fell through and that landed him in Corydon.

Sam Cornett says when he found out that the Corydon School building was up for auction, he thought, after a few renovations, the gymnasium would make a perfect spot for the Blue Moon Ballroom, a venue for country music artists to perform live.

Even though the city of Corydon is small, with a population around 700, Cornett says that’s what will make this venue special and he has plans to put this community on the map.

“Well the very first thing is there’s only one gas station in Corydon, no stop lights, but we do have a lovely mayor and the citizens are just a great bunch of folks,” said Cornett. “They’re very welcoming and warming so we feel like we’ll create revenue and tourism and open Corydon up to be another metropolis.”

The 82-year-old auditorium will become a music hall to suit both local artists and national performers.

Cornett says it’s in his plans to make the classroom side of the building an upscale hotel for the acts to stay while they’re in town.

“We want you to tell people about it, get more excited, because you don’t know half the names we have coming here yet in this little small community,” said Cornett.

With this excitement, Cornett’s plan is moving fast.

He says his first performer is Jesse Whitley, son of the country music star Keith Whitley, and he’s coming to Corydon in just one month.

The renovations of the venue won’t be complete by then, but in the meantime the mayor has allowed him to set the concerts up outdoors at the Corydon City Park.

“We’re really excited to have something in the old school. It’s been sitting there vacant for a while and it’s just a unique opportunity for Corydon to have something like this in the community,” said Corydon Mayor Ronda Smith.

Cornett says right now his team is looking for food vendors or food trucks. Anyone who is interested in being apart of that or would like to purchase tickets to the upcoming shows can call the Corydon City Building.

