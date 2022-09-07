KSP names apparent shooter in Smith Mills shooting; investigation ongoing

Birthday Club
Authorities are still investigating the deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Smith Mills.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are still investigating the deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Smith Mills.

It happened at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West.

Troopers tell us that when they arrived, they found Arianna Ziebell and Joshua Mallory outside with gunshot wounds.

They say Ziebell died on scene while Mallory was taken to an Evansville hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Troopers say they found Mason Quinn inside the home, along with four children.

They say Quinn had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KSP officials say, at this time, investigators believe Mason Quinn was the shooter, but the investigation is ongoing.

