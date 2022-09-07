Illinois State trooper injured during traffic stop

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police officials investigated a crash Monday night that they say left one of their troopers injured.

According to a press release, that happened around 7:50 p.m. on I-64 in Wayne County.

Officials say an ISP trooper was on the side of the road assisting another trooper, when his squad car was sideswiped.

Officers say a pickup truck failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and hit the back of it.

The trooper was standing outside of his squad car when the crash happened. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to a press release, the driver of the pickup truck, 72-year-old Elvie Cagle of Chesterfield, was issued a citation for improper passing of an emergency vehicle and improper lane usage.

