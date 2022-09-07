Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Illinois State trooper injured during traffic stop

Illinois State trooper injured during traffic stop
Illinois State trooper injured during traffic stop(Illinois State Police)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police officials investigated a crash Monday night that they say left one of their troopers injured.

According to a press release, that happened around 7:50 p.m. on I-64 in Wayne County.

Officials say an ISP trooper was on the side of the road assisting another trooper, when his squad car was sideswiped.

Officers say a pickup truck failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and hit the back of it.

The trooper was standing outside of his squad car when the crash happened. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to a press release, the driver of the pickup truck, 72-year-old Elvie Cagle of Chesterfield, was issued a citation for improper passing of an emergency vehicle and improper lane usage.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial outside Malachi Copeland's home in Evansville
School of 6-year-old Evansville boy releases statement after his death
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Authorities respond to ‘active scene’ in Smith Mills area
UPDATE: KSP releases identities of 3 killed in Henderson Co. death investigation
Kentucky State Police released the names of the three dead from the Saturday night shooting.
Family and friends of 3 killed in Henderson Co. shooting react

Latest News

St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in Owensboro looking for donors
Tri-State homeless shelters evaluating security measures
2021 Evansville murder trial pushed back to next year
2021 Evansville murder trial pushed back to next year
City of Owensboro officials approve transfer of property for confederate statue
City of Owensboro officials approve transfer of property for confederate statue
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods