I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project improvements to continue Friday

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Highway 41, between Kentucky 2084 and Kentucky 425, survey work will be underway until September 9.

It’s all part of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project.

According to a release from the Ohio River Crossing Project, they’re expecting single lane closures for that entire stretch.

Drivers can expect northbound or southbound lanes to be closed as crews wrap up their work in the area.

Also according to the release, the closures are expected to be limited between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The shoulder of US 41 southbound is also expected to close Friday for work in the area.

The shoulder closure will be south of the US 60 interchange.

Even though the survey work is only scheduled to last through Friday, the project is urging drivers to take the time to slow up a bit, pay attention, and use caution in the area.

