GFD hosts 6 week interactive community training course

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department is showing what it takes to be a firefighter to their community.

The fire department is hosting a six week course to show the day-to-day life of a firefighter.

Officials say the training includes auto extrication, fire behavior and other safety procedures.

On Tuesday, participants were able to learn about the history of the fire service and the beginning of the GFD.

Fire officials say they think this is a great way for residents to connect with firefighters.

“We’re hoping that people get a general idea on what we’re doing and maybe give them a better understanding as to why we do certain stuff whenever we do it,” GFD Public Information Officer, Logan Franklin said. “I know most people -- they don’t get the full story whenever they see us out doing something. It’s one of our main things to show people why we do stuff when we do it.”

This was the first training course that his been offered to the community.

Officials with GFD say they plan to host more events for community members to interact with first responders.

