Fugitive arrested in Providence in connection to theft case

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Providence fugitive is now facing several new charges after officers say they found him hiding in a home.

Officers went to a house in the 500 block of Saint Bernard Street Tuesday to find 34-year-old William Grider.

They say he was wanted in Hopkins County in connection to a theft on Barn Hill Road.

However, officers say they were met by two women at the house on Saint Bernard Street.

According to authorities, they said Grider wasn’t there and refused them permission to search the house.

An hour later, officers say they received a search warrant for the property.

They found Grider in the bedroom, investigators say.

Grider allegedly resisted arrest and officers say he had to be forcibly subdued to be taken into custody.

Officials say there were also drugs inside the home, including meth, suboxone and drug paraphernalia.

Grider was booked in the Webster County Jail on a list of charges such as theft, criminal trespassing, drug possession and resisting arrest.

Officials say they are working on warrants for the two women for obstructing Grider’s arrest.

Authorities are also looking for 43-year-old Aaron Conrad.

Aaron Conrad. (Providence Police Department)

They say he is also wanted in connection to the theft on Barn Hill Road just outside of Providence.

If you see Conrad or know where he is, you’re asked to call the police.

