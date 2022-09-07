Free paper shredding event coming to Owensboro SportsCenter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a free paper shredding collection event happening in Owensboro this week.

That’s being put on by the Daviess County Fiscal Court and the city of Owensboro.

On Friday, you can head to the Owensboro SportsCenter with your old files, receipts, canceled checks and tax forms.

Officials say this event is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Piranha Mobile Shredding will collect the documents for destruction.

Organizers say the event is open to all Daviess County residents, businesses and institutions with a 100-pound limit per person.

