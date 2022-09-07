Birthday Club
Fort Branch breaks ground on new community center at old gym

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The old Fort Branch Gym is being transformed into a new Community and Teen Center.

A ground breaking ceremony for the addition and renovation was held Monday.

Officials say the old gym at the corner of East Walnut and S. Elm Street was originally built in 1938.

The work includes replacing the basketball floor, new electrical work, a new kitchen, a new HVAC system, and more.

Board President Bill Knapp tells us they were awarded $4 million from the Redevelopment Commission to do the work. He says it came from tax increment finance money from Toyota.

The space is used by Fifth Quarter, which is a high school organization that meets after football games.

It will also be used for anyone wanting to rent the space for things like birthday parties, weddings, and family reunions.

In the past, it could only be used in the winter because there was no air conditioning.

The Community and Teen Center Board is working on a website.

Knapp says people call also call Fort Branch Town Hall if they are interested, although right now, they are aren’t doing much renting while the renovations are underway.

The actual renovations should start in January and last about nine months to a year.

Knapp says they hope to be finished around December 2023 or January 2024.

