‘Find Dawnita Day’ being held Sat. at Garvin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her friends and family have not stopped searching for answers.

They are holding an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Garvin Park in Evansville.

The goal is to raise money for the reward fund and to continue to raise community awareness.

There will be music, including Gina Moore at 2 p.m. The event will also have food, inflatables, contests, and a silent auction.

Organizers say September 15 is Missing Person Awareness Day, and “Find Dawnita Day” was designated two years ago by Vanderburgh County Commissioners.

The mother of six has been missing since June 2020.

If you have any tips regarding the disappearance of Dawnita Wilkerson, you can reach out anonymously at (812)-435-6194.

Flyer for Find Dawnita Day Gathering (Source: Faye Cardin)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.