Evansville Jehovah's Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Jehovah’s Witnesses have returned to door-to-door ministry after a 30 month pause due to the pandemic.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the United States.

Their houses of worship reopened in April.

They say they are making plans for their 2023 conferences already, and their regional conference takes place in Evansville.

