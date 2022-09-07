Evansville city officials discuss five year plan for area parks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Park Commissioners met on Wednesday to discuss new park plans.

Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, Steve Schaefer said during the meeting that there were plans to improve several parks as well as Hartke Pool.

Officials say this is all a part of the park departments process of developing a five year master plan.

They plan to hold public meetings as well as send out employees into the community to hear about any criticisms or recommendations residents may have.

“We wanted to make sure we were making improvements while still getting that feedback, and investing in the parks because I think all of us will agree, even Mayor Winnecke, that our parks need more investment,” Schaefer said. “They need to be better maintained and see new additions added to them.”

During the meeting the Board of Park Commissioners approved the permit for the Parks Fest which will be held at Garvin Park.

