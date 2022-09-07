Birthday Club
EPD: Stolen gun reports rise over summer months

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say 104 stolen gun reports have been filed in 2022, with more than half of those coming since June.

Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray says it’s not uncommon to see around 100 stolen gun reports this year.

She says the numbers usually go up in the summer.

“Right now we’re looking at about 104 for the year. Last year, we were at 122 stolen firearms reports. Not all of those are from vehicles, but I would say the majority are from vehicles,” Gray said.

Gray says the increase in thefts during the summer is typically caused by more sunlight and longer days.

She says people, especially juveniles, are staying out later.

Thieves often times target cars, sometimes multiple at a time, according to Gray.

She says they go around looking for unlocked cars and take whatever they can find.

Gray also says thieves target cars that promote guns with bumper stickers.

There are several things she recommends gun owners do to protect their property.

“Get some sort of a vehicle lock box if you can. If your console locks or your glove box locks, make sure you’re locking that in there. The biggest thing is writing down your serial number and your make and model. That way if it does get stolen we have that and we can trace it back to try and find it,” Gray said.

Below are the stolen gun report numbers provided by EPD:

  • 2021: 122 stolen gun reports
  • 2022 (through Sept. 7): 104 stolen gun reports
  • Jan. 2022: eight reports
  • Feb. 2022: five reports
  • March 2022: six reports
  • April 2022: 13 reports
  • May 2022: 11 reports
  • June 2022: 16 reports
  • July 2022: 20 reports
  • Aug. 2022: 19 reports
  • Sept. 1-7 2022: six reports

