EPD Assistant Chief Phil Smith exploring run for Mayor

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith has filed to organize an exploratory committee to run for the Mayor of Evansville.

Officials with the Election Office confirm he filed last week.

We reached out to Smith, but he’s unable to comment during work hours.

He joined the Evansville Police Department in January 2013, and after training, served as a Motor Patrol Officer.

Smith became EPD’s Special Projects Coordinator in 2017. He served in that role until he became Assistant Chief in January 2021.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will not seek a fourth term, which ends at the end of 2023.

Republican Cheryl Musgrave previously announced she’s running.

Another Republican, Gabe Whitely, is also running for the office of Mayor.

