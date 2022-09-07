Brighter, Isolated Showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brighter skies and drier weather as high pressure builds in across the area. Mostly sunny (cumulus clouds) and warmer as high temps climb into the lower 80s.This afternoon, an isolated shower is possible during the heat of the day behind northeasterly winds. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cooler as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday, generous sunshine with high temps lower 80s. Thursday night, clear and cooler as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Friday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps remain in the mid-80s.

