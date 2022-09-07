Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map released

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 West Side Nut Club Munchie Map has been released.

According to the map, the 101st Fall Festival will feature just under 120 food booths.

The map breaks down all the tasty treats into food groups, as well as where attendees will be able to find them.

The West Side Nut Club’s fall festival runs through the first full week of October.

You can find the munchie map on the West Side Nut Club’s website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Malachi Copeland
School of 6-year-old Evansville boy releases statement after his death
Brittany Deener.
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Ky. man makes plans to turn vacant Corydon school into live music venue
Ky. man plans to turn vacant Corydon school into live music venue
I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project improvements continue
I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project improvements to continue Friday
EPD: Stolen gun reports rise over summer months
EPD: Stolen gun reports rise over summer months
2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map released
2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map released