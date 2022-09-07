2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 West Side Nut Club Munchie Map has been released.

According to the map, the 101st Fall Festival will feature just under 120 food booths.

The map breaks down all the tasty treats into food groups, as well as where attendees will be able to find them.

The West Side Nut Club’s fall festival runs through the first full week of October.

You can find the munchie map on the West Side Nut Club’s website.

