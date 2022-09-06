Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Walmart employee is accused of stealing thousands while on the job.

The investigation started back in May when officials say Walmart Asset Protection came to the Evansville Police Department to report the theft.

The asset protection employee told authorities that another employee, Kyesha Moredock, had possibly taken about $225,000.

Officials say Walmart officials provided a video of Moredock

According to police records, store officials confronted her in an interview later that month.

They say she denied the allegation and blamed the loss on a software glitch.

EPD says an officer spoke with her after.

Authorities say she told them she worked at Walmart for two years.

She told officers part of her job was to take money to and from the self-checkout registers.

An officer says he confronted her about surveillance video he saw of her breaking the store’s cash control procedures.

The affidavit states that Moredock admitted to violating Walmart’s cash control policy, but wouldn’t admit to stealing the money.

Officials say she eventually requested an attorney and officers stopped the interview.

Authorities told Walmart Asset Protection to gather video evidence of Moredock allegedly stealing.

A few days later, officers returned to the Walmart store to speak with asset protection.

Walmart officials say they had video evidence of Moredock taking money to her car from April through May, which totaled $46,000.

Authorities say asset protection only had video of Moredock stealing the $46,000, but believe the total amount was actually over $225,000.

Moredock was arrested on several theft charges.

