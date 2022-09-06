Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Veterans reunite to tour LST 325

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of Navy veterans met up in Evansville today.

The vets, who served from 1943 through 1971, toured the LST 325 on the Ohio River.

They are part of the reunion group of the USS Mullany DD-528.

Each year the group reunites and tours different military attractions.

Jon Miller serves as the group organizer, and says his father was a lieutenant of the Mullany ship in 1943.

Miller says having these reunions allow shipmates to tell some “sea stories” to the family.

“A lot of family members have never heard the stories of their family and what they did in the service. They just didn’t talk much about it. Now you’re getting in the Vietnam area of veterans and the same. They’re finally telling what really went on during that time in the service. It’s very important for them to share and get that history out and have it be remembered,” said Miller.

The group has been meeting since 1992.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial outside Malachi Copeland's home in Evansville
School of 6-year-old Evansville boy releases statement after his death
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Authorities respond to ‘active scene’ in Smith Mills area
UPDATE: KSP releases identities of 3 killed in Henderson Co. death investigation
Crash at St. Joseph Ave. and Mill Rd.
Driver hurt in Vanderburgh Co. crash

Latest News

Churches team up to donate shoes to kids in Dawson Springs
Churches team up to donate shoes to kids in Dawson Springs
Poll workers needed in Daviess Co.
Poll workers needed in Daviess Co.
Funeral plans announced for 3 people who died in Smith Mills shooting
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands
Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands