Veterans reunite to tour LST 325

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of Navy veterans met up in Evansville today.

The vets, who served from 1943 through 1971, toured the LST 325 on the Ohio River.

They are part of the reunion group of the USS Mullany DD-528.

Each year the group reunites and tours different military attractions.

Jon Miller serves as the group organizer, and says his father was a lieutenant of the Mullany ship in 1943.

Miller says having these reunions allow shipmates to tell some “sea stories” to the family.

“A lot of family members have never heard the stories of their family and what they did in the service. They just didn’t talk much about it. Now you’re getting in the Vietnam area of veterans and the same. They’re finally telling what really went on during that time in the service. It’s very important for them to share and get that history out and have it be remembered,” said Miller.

The group has been meeting since 1992.

