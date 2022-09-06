Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/6
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We know now the names of the three people killed in Saturday’s shooting in Henderson County. Family and friends are remembering their lives.

We could learn more information about a fire in McLean County. Dispatchers say it happened on Branch Street in Calhoun.

A new era is about to begin in the United Kingdom. Liz Truss becomes the UK’s next prime minister today. She beat her challenger by more than 20,000 votes.

We are less than a month away from the Fall Festival in Evansville. The West Side Nut Club has been preparing for the big event. We’ll speak live with their publicity chairman this morning.

