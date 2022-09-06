Tri-State homeless shelters evaluating security measures

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been less than two weeks since the deadly mass shooting in Henderson that left two people dead and two injured.

In the wake of that shooting, homeless shelters across the Tri-State have been re-evaluating their security measures.

“It creates a hysteria and a scare,” said Harry Pedigo.

Pedigo is the executive director for the Daniel Pitino shelter and the St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in Owensboro.

He says after the mass shooting happened at Harbor House in Henderson, safety jumped to the forefront of his mind.

“The first thing that goes through my mind is making sure my staff and volunteers feel safe to be here,” Pedigo said.

Pedigo says he was homeless for 15 years of his life.

“I don’t forget where I come from,” Pedigo said. “I can relate to them, I’ve been there.”

Pedigo said for him, the Henderson mass shooting served as a wake up call.

“To be honest, it’s probably hard to prevent anything from happening, but I feel like we have done a great job so far,” Pedigo said.

He is hoping to increase security measures at both shelters he oversees.

Those measures include a walk through metal detector, auto locking doors and a one door entrance and exit.

“What I found is that safety and security breed self esteem, confidence, and it fosters motivation at its very finest,” Pedigo said.

Pedigo said that his experience being homeless has made it easier to connect with the people who need his help.

“I just see myself as one of them that made it to the other side,” Pedigo said.

Pedigo hopes his facilities can remain the way they are now, even with the increased security measures.

“We’re compassionate, we’re not judgmental,” Pedigo said. “Even when we have to exit somebody here, we’re very compassionate on how we do it.”

Pedigo said they are going to be applying for grants to help fund the new protective measures.

In addition, Pedigo says they are working with the Owensboro Police Department to schedule active shooter training as well as workplace violence training.

Pedigo added he’ll be visiting other shelters, particularly in Baltimore, to try and take good ideas and implement them at the shelters in Owensboro.

