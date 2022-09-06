Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 3
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 3.
Sawyer Guillaume, RB, Perry Central: Guillaume rushed six times for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Commodore’s week 3 shutout victory over Crawford County (62-0). Perry Central is now 3-0.
Clay Conner, QB, Boonville: Conner completed 8-of-10 passes for 114 yards while under center in week three. He ran the ball 17 times for 86 yards and a rushing touchdown in Boonville’s 20-16 win over Heritage Hills.
Ben Davies, QB, Reitz: Davies completed 16-of-20 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns under center in the Panthers’ 41-14 victory over Jasper. Reitz remains undefeated in the SIAC.
Jaylonn Mitchell, QB, North: Mitchell rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Huskies’ 43-20 win over Harrison. He also recorded 24 passing yards.
