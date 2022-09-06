Sunshine returns Wed-Fri, rain is possible again this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few spotty showers developed this afternoon, but nowhere near as much rain as we saw over the holiday weekend. These hit-or-miss showers will remain possible through this evening but will likely taper off by about 11 PM.

Temperatures topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We will fall back through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by early Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but we may still see a few clouds throughout the day, and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out, although most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.

High pressure will provide sunny skies on Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. As that high pressure system slides off to the east, slightly warmer air will flow in from the south, pushing our temperatures just a couple of degrees higher into the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon.

As that high pressure system moves out, a low pressure system passing to our south will feed moisture into our region ahead of a cold front coming down from the northwest. We will see increasing clouds Friday afternoon and evening, then scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Right now, it looks like our best chance of rain will be Sunday afternoon and evening, but that timing could obviously change over the next few days. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Once that cold front passes through our region, a few showers may linger into Monday morning, then our skies will begin to clear. That cold front will also usher in cooler air from the north. Despite increasing sunshine, high temperatures may only reach the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

