Poll workers needed in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Election day is just a few months away, and Daviess County officials say they need a lot more hands ready to help before people hit the polls.

County Clerk Leslie McCarty says they currently have around 116 poll workers, but they still need of more than 200.

Poll workers are responsible for opening polling centers, checking in voters, and other jobs that help make voting a smooth process.

McCarty says those who are interested will need to be registered to vote and attend a class for training.

”It is super important for people to sign up as poll workers because without them we would have smaller number of locations. And it could be possible we wouldn’t be able to put on an election without them. So they are very integral to the voting process,” said McCarty

If you are interested, the deadline for signing up is October 1.

Click here for a poll worker application.

