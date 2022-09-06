Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a woman is facing charges after crashing her vehicle into the Dollar Tree on East Diamond Avenue.

That happened Monday evening.

An affidavit shows 27-year-old Brittany Deener told officers she didn’t realize the lane ended and overcorrected, hitting a support beam.

Authorities say while checking the damage to the vehicle, they found pills in a cup holder.

They say they also found a bag containing a substance labeled Kratom.

She is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a possession charge.

This is the second Tri-State Dollar Tree that has been crashed into in the past few days.

On Saturday, a car went into the Dollar Tree on South Green Street in Henderson.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.