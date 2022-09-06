Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree

Brittany Deener.
Brittany Deener.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a woman is facing charges after crashing her vehicle into the Dollar Tree on East Diamond Avenue.

That happened Monday evening.

An affidavit shows 27-year-old Brittany Deener told officers she didn’t realize the lane ended and overcorrected, hitting a support beam.

Authorities say while checking the damage to the vehicle, they found pills in a cup holder.

They say they also found a bag containing a substance labeled Kratom.

She is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a possession charge.

This is the second Tri-State Dollar Tree that has been crashed into in the past few days.

On Saturday, a car went into the Dollar Tree on South Green Street in Henderson.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Update: Missing helicopter found, officials say
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville
Authorities respond to ‘active scene’ in Smith Mills area
UPDATE: KSP releases identities of 3 killed in Henderson Co. death investigation
Crash at St. Joseph Ave. and Mill Rd.
Driver hurt in Vanderburgh Co. crash
Kentucky State Police released the names of the three dead from the Saturday night shooting.
Family and friends of 3 killed in Henderson Co. shooting react

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Section of E. 9th St. in Owensboro closing for sewer work
Crews called to fire in McLean Co. Monday
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/6
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Section of E. 9th St. in Owensboro closing for sewer work.
Section of E. 9th St. in Owensboro closing for sewer work