Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a woman is facing charges after crashing her vehicle into the Dollar Tree on East Diamond Avenue.
That happened Monday evening.
An affidavit shows 27-year-old Brittany Deener told officers she didn’t realize the lane ended and overcorrected, hitting a support beam.
Authorities say while checking the damage to the vehicle, they found pills in a cup holder.
They say they also found a bag containing a substance labeled Kratom.
She is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a possession charge.
This is the second Tri-State Dollar Tree that has been crashed into in the past few days.
On Saturday, a car went into the Dollar Tree on South Green Street in Henderson.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.