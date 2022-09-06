Birthday Club
Owensboro considering transfer of property for confederate statue

Confederate statue in Daviess County
Confederate statue in Daviess County(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court say the City of Owensboro will consider a transfer of a small parcel of property at the Potter’s Field next to Elmwood Cemetery.

They say it would be transferred to the County for to relocate the confederate statue. 

The city will consider the request Tuesday.

The same agreement is on the September 15 meeting agenda for Daviess County Fiscal Court.

[Previous: Daviess Co. Fiscal Court offers to place Confederate Statue base near Panther Creek Battle Field]

The statue was removed from the base in May and taken to the Daviess Co. Operations Center.

