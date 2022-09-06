Owensboro considering transfer of property for confederate statue

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court say the City of Owensboro will consider a transfer of a small parcel of property at the Potter’s Field next to Elmwood Cemetery.

They say it would be transferred to the County for to relocate the confederate statue.

The city will consider the request Tuesday.

The same agreement is on the September 15 meeting agenda for Daviess County Fiscal Court.

The statue was removed from the base in May and taken to the Daviess Co. Operations Center.

