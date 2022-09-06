Birthday Club
MPD: Responding officer stops men after they stole $6K in gift cards

Toyale Lockett (Left) and Dawanne Midgett (Right)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two men are facing theft charges in Madisonville after police say they almost got away with more than $6,000 on gift cards without paying for them.

They say it happened over the weekend at the North Main Street CVS.

Police say 29-year-old Toyale Lockett and 32-year-old Dawanne Midgett, both of Michigan, made four separate transactions, but the cash button was hit, causing a debit card not to be charged.

Police say they were told the two men left in a blue Jeep, and a responding officer spotted a matching Jeep leaving the area.

Officers say they pulled it over, and when they walked up, they could smell marijuana.

During a search, police say they found a baggie of marijuana and a suspected prescription pain killers.

Officers also say they found several Michigan ID cards with various names that are believed to be used for fraud.

They say they also found the nine gift cards taken from the CVS.

Police say the two men gave conflicting accounts of how they paid for the cards.

Both were arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail on several charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

