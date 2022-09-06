Green River District reports 686 new COVID cases over last week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported that in the previous week it had 686 new COVID-19 infections.

That’s 255 fewer cases than the week prior.

There were 287 in Daviess County, 159 in Henderson County, 68 in Webster County, 57 in Union County, 55 in Ohio County, 32 in Hancock County and 28 ion McLean County.

Officials say there were four COVID-19 deaths reported. They say those included two residents of Daviess County, one resident of Hancock County and a Henderson County resident.

The newly reported cases were investigated between August 30 and September 6.

